Lilongwe — Netball fraternity in the country has been assured of the support of the Women Caucus in parliament for its development.

The Chairperson of the Caucus, Jessie Kabwila gave the assured Saturday during the prize presentation ceremony of the K25 million Mpico Netball challenge tournament at Gateway Mall in area 47 in Lilongwe.

She promised that her Caucus would be a mouth piece in parliament in order to articulate their issues regarding support.

"We noted that this year's budget K200 million was allocated to sport but to us this is not enough in terms of development of the sport. We wish the figure should increase so that we could spot the untapped talent in the rural areas," Kabwila said.

She said netball remain a dominant sport in the country hence the need to support it financial and morally.

Kabwila said lack of proper infrastructure particularly in rural area is hindering the development of the sport and there is need to take keen interest to provide the facilities.

She requested the government to consider providing a netball, court at the Bingu National Stadium saying despite netball making a name globally the sport has been deprive of a court the facility.

"We wish to request the government consider provide the court so that women too could enjoy and appreciate the facility. They need to showcase their talents at the national stadium by hosting international games," Kabwila suggested.

The Chairperson of Women Caucus hailed Mpico for sponsoring netball said this would help ladies to be fit and mentality occupied thereby encourage girl child to remain ambitious.

"I wish to urge you to guard against the issues of gender violence being committed in the country. No man has a right to insult or abuse a woman any how regard of any circumstances. Good men should avoid violence and women need to know their rights," Kabwila highlighted.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), President Khungekile Matiya asked Mpico to continue sponsoring the netball development in the country.

She appealed to the Central region Netball Committee to guard the sponsorship jealously saying they need to be transparent in their activities.

Matiya said the sponsorship money should be channelled to the intended purpose so that the intentions of having the tournament for the region should be realized.

"We are having a bright future if netball is taken to the grassroot level and this could be used as a nursery for the development of the sport in the country," NAM President added.

Vice Chairperson for Central Region Netball Committee (CRNC), Fernando Ligola said the tournament has revealed that talent is out there for the country to utilize.

He thanked Mpico for considering to raise the prize money from K8 million to K25 million this year's saying this has give the committee hope of progressing further with the development of the netball from the grassroot.