Angola: Elections / 2017 - Governor Calls for More Prayers for Peace

Saurimo — A request to the churches to continue prayers for the consolidation of peace and democracy in the country marked the intervention of the governor of Lunda Sul, Candida Narciso, in a miss held Sunday in Saurimo.

In her speech, Cândida Narciso also asked for prayers for the strengthening, consolidation of unity, cohesion and brotherhood among Angolans. For the governor, these core values are the foundation for a nation's sustainable development.

She thanked the churches for their prayers during the election campaign held on August 23, which she said allowed the elections to take place in a climate of peace and harmony.

The cult took place in the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in the city of Saurimo, provincial capital of Lunda Sul.

The provisional results of last August elections, released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), put the MPLA at 61.10% of the vote, followed by UNITA (26.71%), CASA-CE (9.46% ), PRS (1.33%), FNLA (0.90%) and APN (0.49%).