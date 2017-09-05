4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Presidents Hold Private Meeting

Luanda — The presidents of Angola and the Republic of Congo, José Eduardo dos Santos and Dennis Sassou Nguesso, respectively, met in private today in Luanda, being the main point of the official visit of the Congolese leader to the Angolan capital.

Issues related to enhanced cooperation between Angola and Congo, the current situation in the central and southern regions of the African continent and of international character topped the meeting of more than one hour among the statesmen.

Angola and Congo in the framework of existing cooperation signed in March 2015 seven cooperation agreements in the areas of Technical-Military, Cross-border Trade, Transport, Suppression of Visas in Diplomatic and Service Passports, Merchant Maritime, Aviation and Sports.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon at the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, shortly before Dennis Sassou Nguesso returns to his country.

The commitment of both countries to subregional organizations, such as the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission, has contributed to the search for concerted peace, security and stability in the region.

The Republics of Angola and Congo share a land border that extends for 201 kilometers.

