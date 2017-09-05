4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - Over 8,000 People Sensitized On HIV/Aids

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — At least 8,598 people, adults, youth and teenagers have been sensitized about the danger of HIV / AIDS during the first half of this year.

The information was provided Monday to Angop by the chief of the department of great endemic diseases, Nelson Stover, noting that in relation to the previous period, the amount increased to a 1,272 people, with intensification of the awareness lectures in the areas of consultation of several citizens.

They consist of lecture sites, school institutions, Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and National Police units, aimed at preventing HIV / AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

Angola

Opposition Unites to Challenge 'Illegal' Election Results

Four Angolan opposition parties have jointly declared that the results of the 23 August election announced by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.