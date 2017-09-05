Angola: Bié - Over 8,000 People Sensitized On HIV/Aids

Cuito — At least 8,598 people, adults, youth and teenagers have been sensitized about the danger of HIV / AIDS during the first half of this year.

The information was provided Monday to Angop by the chief of the department of great endemic diseases, Nelson Stover, noting that in relation to the previous period, the amount increased to a 1,272 people, with intensification of the awareness lectures in the areas of consultation of several citizens.

They consist of lecture sites, school institutions, Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and National Police units, aimed at preventing HIV / AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.