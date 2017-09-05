Angola: Congolese President Visit Shows Friendship - Georges Chikoti

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, arrived in Luanda, Angolan Monday for a visit in a demonstration of the historic ties of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, said Foreign minister, Georges Chikoti.

George Chikoty told journalists that the short visit of Congolese statesman to Angola focuses on consultation between the two statesmen.

He argued that many issues of general bilateral interest will not be dealt with, but that it will be a very precise visit, since "President Denis Sassou Nguesso wanted to hold it also to bid farewell to the Angolan statesman."

According to Georges Chikoti, during the inauguration of the new President, a large number of statesmen will attend the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and some may find it difficult to be here.

Angola and Congo are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The two countries share a land border that extends for 201 kilometers.