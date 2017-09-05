X Luanda — The National Electoral Commission completed on Sunday the counting of the disputed ballot papers from the general election of 23 August this year on Sunday, the CNE spokesperson, Júlia Ferreira.

According to the official, northern Uige province recorded 720 disputed ballot papers, 57 of which the CNE considered valid, giving 29 to the ruling MPLA, while the contesting opposition FNLA got eight, UNITA (07), APN (05), PRS (05) and CASA-CE (03). 663 disputed ballot papers were considered null.

Central Huambo province recorded 225 disputed ballot papers, 46 of which were considered valid, the CEN official said, adding that the ruling MPLA party got 37, PRS (05), UNITA (02), CASA-CE (01) and FNLA (01). 179 were considered null.

The spokesperson stated that the plenary session also reviewed a complaint lodged by an opposition political party that claimed that one of the ballot papers was fake. Appropriate instruments were used, proving the authenticity of the said paper.

On the other hand, Julia Ferreira expressed a deep indignation at what he considered ill-judged and defamatory content of a communique released at the end of a press conference by some opposition parties on Sunday.

At the said press conference, the opposition UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA considered most of the provincial consolidated vote count unconstitutional.

The consolidated votes of the 23 August general election are expected to be released on 6 September.