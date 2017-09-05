Luanda — The National Electoral Commission Saturday in Luanda examined the disputed ballot papers from the provinces of Cabinda, Moxico and Luanda, in a move that started the counting of the national consolidated results.

Chaired by the CNE president, Andre da Silva Neto, the ceremony was witnessed by the representatives of the parties that contested the general election of 23 August this year.

According to the spokesperson for the CNE, Julia Ferreira, northern Cabinda province recorded 84 disputed ballot papers, 48 of which considered valid and 36 null. The ruling MPLA party took 35, and opposition CASA-CE (06) UNITA (05), PRS (02), FNLA (01) and APN (01).

Eastern Moxico province recorded 141 disputed ballot papers, 25 of which considered valid and 116 null. Ruling MPLA party obtained 19 votes, UNITA (three), PRS (02) and APN (01).

In Luanda, all 32 disputed ballot papers were considered null.