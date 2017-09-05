4 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - CNE Reviews Disputed Ballot Papers From Three Province

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Electoral Commission Saturday in Luanda examined the disputed ballot papers from the provinces of Cabinda, Moxico and Luanda, in a move that started the counting of the national consolidated results.

Chaired by the CNE president, Andre da Silva Neto, the ceremony was witnessed by the representatives of the parties that contested the general election of 23 August this year.

According to the spokesperson for the CNE, Julia Ferreira, northern Cabinda province recorded 84 disputed ballot papers, 48 of which considered valid and 36 null. The ruling MPLA party took 35, and opposition CASA-CE (06) UNITA (05), PRS (02), FNLA (01) and APN (01).

Eastern Moxico province recorded 141 disputed ballot papers, 25 of which considered valid and 116 null. Ruling MPLA party obtained 19 votes, UNITA (three), PRS (02) and APN (01).

In Luanda, all 32 disputed ballot papers were considered null.

Angola

Opposition Unites to Challenge 'Illegal' Election Results

Four Angolan opposition parties have jointly declared that the results of the 23 August election announced by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.