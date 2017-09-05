Kenya: Suspect Linked to Msando's Murder Released on Free Bond

Nairobi — One of the suspects linked to the murder of slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT boss Chris Msando has been released on free bond.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko says forensic analysis of Andrew Rono's mobile phone and call logs is ongoing in a bid to establish the truth.

Rono has been in police custody for 19 days together with two others among them a 17-year-old primary school pupil, whose Sim Card was allegedly used to send threatening messages to the late Msando.

According to police, Rono was in constant communication with the deceased.

Last year, Msando reported to Central Police Station that he had received threatening messages, but he did not follow it up.

Msando complained of threats in December 2016 at Central Police Station via OB number 12 of 22/12/2016.

He was brutally murdered alongside a 21-year-old girl who spent the last moments with him.

- Strangled to Death-

A post-mortem on the body of Maryanne Wairimu Ngumbu, the lady found with Msando revealed that she died as a result of ligature strangulation.

The outcome of the autopsy showed that a rope was used to strangle her.

Msando was tortured before he was strangled to death.

His back had deep scratches, indicating the body was either dragged on a rough surface or scratched.