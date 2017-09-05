Kenya: High Court Stops Swearing in of 14 Nominated Nyeri MCAs

The High Court has stopped the swearing in of 14 nominated MCAs in Nyeri after a resident filed a case arguing that their selection was unconstitutional for failing to consider special interest groups.

Duncan Maina has sued the Jubilee Party and IEBC together with the county assembly and its clerk.

He is seeking orders to compel IEBC and Jubilee Party to draw up a fresh list of nominees.

Justice Timothy Matheka has certified the matter as urgent and ordered an inter partes hearing on September 12, 2017.