Kenya: For Exams' Sake Matiangi 'Humbly Requests' IEBC to Hold Fresh Poll By October 17

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has requested the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to set the date for the Presidential Election, before October 17, a week before the National Examinations kick off.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Matiangi stated that he's spoken with the electoral body's Chairman Wafula Chebukati on phone and even written a formal letter on the matter.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates are expected to start sitting for their practicals on October 23.

"We have requested the IEBC to consider doing this before October 17. I have both had conversations with the Chairperson of the Commission and we have written formally to him to request the Commission to consider holding that election a week before October 17. Even if we want to start off on the 23, we need a week or two earlier," he said.

The Education CS also indicated that should the request not be taken into consideration, it would have far reaching adverse effects on the education sector, other than causing undue anxiety among the candidates.

"Even if we want to start off from the 23, we will need a week or two earlier to ensure that the schools especially where the practical exams are going to be conducted are ready. To mount the exams that we usually do, we need time to set up the system for that. So we hope that the IEBC will favorably consider our request," he stated.

He stated that preparations for both the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) are finalised, including the setting, printing and packaging of examination papers.

"As per the timetables already sent out to schools, the KCPE will begin on Tuesday, October 31 and end on Thursday, November 2," he stated. "Rehearsals for the KCPE will take place on Monday, October 30. The KCSE will start on Monday, November 6 and end on Wednesday November 29. Rehearsals for the KCSE will be held on Friday, November 3."

He explained that schools are expected to close by October 29 and that only candidates will be in schools during the examinations period.

He however stated that teachers involved in practical subjects will be expected to be in school to prepare for the practicals, only when the examination is taking place.