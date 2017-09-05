Malawi: Zambezi Evangelical Church Celebrates 125 Years of Mission in Malawi

Zambezi Evangelical church of Malawi on Sunday celebrated its 125 years of existence of spreading the word of God and contributing to the social development of Malawi .

Speaking during the three day event which was held at its Mitsidi synod headquarters in Blantyre, the General Secretary of Zambezi Evangelical Church, Reverend Luckwell Mtima said that they organized the celebrations to thank God on what has done to them throughout the years.

"Am impressed looking at the years and the role the church has taken in helping the government in various development initiatives of the country. For example, in the health, education services, women empowerment, youth and road infrastructures," he said

"However, the journey has not been all that smooth sailing as we have had been challenges in terms of leadership as well as the ongoing constraint of financial resources. So this is the day which we wanted to evaluate ourselves for the past years of existence and map the way forward", Mtima added.

Mtima said the church was founded in 1892 has over 300 Church Stations and at least four prayer houses under each church across the country except Likoma with branches in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.

He said the church provides social responsibility tot community by involving itself in other activities like building schools and health facilities.

The church has about five health centres in Blantyre, Ntcheu and Machinga which offer various services like outpatient departments, dental, maternity and ART among others.

Mtima said the church is facing several challenges like unavailability of ambulances at their hospital and poor roads network.

Guest of honor at the main celebration Kondwani Nankumwa, who is also the minister of local government and rural development, hailed the church for the celebration and asked the church to continue partnering with government in its development endeavors.

"As we celebrate this, let us consider carefully the activities which each of us have taken and must take , and then address ourselves to our common task of preserving all life in a mood of sober resolutions and quite confidence", he said

Among other activities to mark the auspicious celebration, the church lined up was the prison and hospital visitations, pavilions viewing, dramas, poems, sporting activities cycling from Ntcheu to Blantyre and lots other fun and games that highlighted some of its activities in serving people across the country and beyond.

The commemoration also saw the opening of the new health Centre clinic at the church premises worth 300 million with funding from the Norwegian church aid through the Christian Health Association {CHAM}.

President Peter Mutharika contributed K 500, 000 to the church.

