4 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Togo/Malawi: Malawi Secure Second Win Under Rvg, Beat Togo in Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tione Andsen

Malawi national football team, the Flames, on Monday posted a second win under Belgian Coach Ronny Van Geneugden when they laboured a 1-0 win over West African nation of Togo in a friendly match played in Morocco.

Malawi used the international break to play international friendly matches under the sponsorship of Morocco Football Association.

On Friday Malawi were held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco's Under 23 side in Agadir.

Malawi scored the lone goal in the 41st minute through Richard Mbulu and he missed a chance to double his tally in the 88th minute but his effort was parried by Togolese keeper Sabirou Bassa Djeri.

The Flames have now played nine games winning once in a competitive game against Comoros in the Africa cup of Nations qualify.

The is a second win for the RVG a Flames mentor.

But unconfirmed reports are indicating that Flames finished the match with ten men when lead striker Gabadinho Mhango was shown a red card.

So the much talk about trip to Morocco has produced a win and a draw.

Malawi next Africa Cup on Nations encounter is in March 2018.

Togo

50 Years of Hurt - Togo Protesters Vow to Continue

After years of government stalling, demonstrators are demanding electoral reforms, including the reinstatement of term… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.