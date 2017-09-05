Malawi national football team, the Flames, on Monday posted a second win under Belgian Coach Ronny Van Geneugden when they laboured a 1-0 win over West African nation of Togo in a friendly match played in Morocco.

Malawi used the international break to play international friendly matches under the sponsorship of Morocco Football Association.

On Friday Malawi were held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco's Under 23 side in Agadir.

Malawi scored the lone goal in the 41st minute through Richard Mbulu and he missed a chance to double his tally in the 88th minute but his effort was parried by Togolese keeper Sabirou Bassa Djeri.

The Flames have now played nine games winning once in a competitive game against Comoros in the Africa cup of Nations qualify.

The is a second win for the RVG a Flames mentor.

But unconfirmed reports are indicating that Flames finished the match with ten men when lead striker Gabadinho Mhango was shown a red card.

So the much talk about trip to Morocco has produced a win and a draw.

Malawi next Africa Cup on Nations encounter is in March 2018.