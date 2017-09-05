Botswana: Councillor Complains About Interference On Development of Molepolole

Molepolole — Nominated councillor for Lephepe/Letlhakeng, Ms Daizy Botsoba says resources are not distributed fairly in the Kweneng District, and that it has impacted on the development of Molepolole.

Commenting on the Kweneng District Council chairperson's speech recently, Ms Botsoba said it was disappointing that Molepolole was constantly left in the lurch with some projects earmarked for the area being diverted to other areas due to political interference.

Ms Botsoba cited the Molepolole sewage project and the 10 km dual carriageway among others.

"Let it be the responsibility of ministries to take charge and ensure that proper briefings are made about changes made over planned projects," said cllr Botsoba

Takatokwane/Dutlwe councillor, Mr Tlotlo Bathophi expressed concern over poor workmanship in council projects despite the availability of the council inspection team.

Cllr Bathophi said the just completed classroom block at Takatokwane Primary School was a good example, adding that it was developing cracks hardly six months after it was handed over.

On other issues, cllr Bathophi said ministries were failing to adhere to their service standards, citing delays over payments of suppliers to government.

Sojwe councillor, Ms Grace Lejage said Water Utilities Cooperation (WUC) should intensify efforts to collect huge amounts of money owed to the cooperation by government institutions. She said it was disturbing that individuals were constantly asked to pay outstanding bills while little was done to recover the money.

Cllr Mathata Selaledi of Gakutlo urged the council to resolve the impasse between them and the Molepolole Administration Authority (MAA) over the tender of supplying food rations to the destitute, saying it was dragging due to numerous appeals.

The issue, he said, required a strategic approach to guard against the same company benefiting over others.

Cllr Selaledi also called for the Department of Land Use Planning Unit (DLUPU) to bring to finality issues affecting the incorporation of settlements in order to enable affected areas to benefit from poverty alleviation programmes.

Sebele councillor, Poloko Motlhobogwa called for interventions to improve the Molepolole Police Station. He advocated for a temporary solution to improve the working space and office furniture that were in a bad state.

He urged the authority to improve the working environment at Molepolole Police Station, arguing that it would be unfair to expect police officers based at the station to produce results.

Meanwhile, MAA senior council secretary, Mr Gofaone Kgabanyane said the matter concerning the destitute supply tender was delayed due to an appeal before the relevant body.

He, however, said they have opted for a temporary solution of getting quotations that would be adjudicated to ensure constant supply of food to the destitute while waiting for the outcome of the appeal.

Source : BOPA