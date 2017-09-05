Botswana: 'invest in Health'

Gaborone — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the country sees the need to invest in its population.

In an interview during the President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017 recently, he said the best investment in health was prevention of ill health in terms of physical fitness and eating well.

"This combines very well, but there is a lot of dimension to it. It also brings in the element of fun and recreation, pleasure and happiness. Look how everybody here is so spirited. It couldn't be a better way to introduce summer," he said.

Furthermore, Vice President Masisi said the event would continue to grow and get better.

"I must also applaud the media because the more you can tell the story, the more you give the companies leverage and mileage, and the more they appreciate that it is a customer base, the Cycle Challenge also benefit from their giving. So charity is central to this, charity with a purpose, that is focused, and everybody here is a donor," he said.

For his part, the senior private secretary to the President Brigadier Tlhalerwa said the President's Charity Cycle Challenge started last year and after realisng that they could not manage alone, this year they collaborated with relevant stake holders.

He said the proceed from the event would benefit the President Housing Appeal and President Charitable fund.

President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017, Local Organising Committee chairperson Mr Solly Reikeletseng said he was happy that the event went well.

He said their mission was to raise funds and what was positive was that they managed and they would continue to raise funds for charity.

Mr Reikeletseng said the other objective of the President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017, was to grow cycling and promote youth participation in the code.

He said also what was positive about the challenge was the number of participants who competed in the event, adding that in five years to come the event would attract a lot of spectators and participants.

"President's Charity Cycle Challenge's aim is to raise funds as well as identify more cyclists who can represent the country in different competitions," he said.

Source : BOPA