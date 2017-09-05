4 September 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: 'invest in Health'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the country sees the need to invest in its population.

In an interview during the President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017 recently, he said the best investment in health was prevention of ill health in terms of physical fitness and eating well.

"This combines very well, but there is a lot of dimension to it. It also brings in the element of fun and recreation, pleasure and happiness. Look how everybody here is so spirited. It couldn't be a better way to introduce summer," he said.

Furthermore, Vice President Masisi said the event would continue to grow and get better.

"I must also applaud the media because the more you can tell the story, the more you give the companies leverage and mileage, and the more they appreciate that it is a customer base, the Cycle Challenge also benefit from their giving. So charity is central to this, charity with a purpose, that is focused, and everybody here is a donor," he said.

For his part, the senior private secretary to the President Brigadier Tlhalerwa said the President's Charity Cycle Challenge started last year and after realisng that they could not manage alone, this year they collaborated with relevant stake holders.

He said the proceed from the event would benefit the President Housing Appeal and President Charitable fund.

President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017, Local Organising Committee chairperson Mr Solly Reikeletseng said he was happy that the event went well.

He said their mission was to raise funds and what was positive was that they managed and they would continue to raise funds for charity.

Mr Reikeletseng said the other objective of the President's Charity Cycle Challenge 2017, was to grow cycling and promote youth participation in the code.

He said also what was positive about the challenge was the number of participants who competed in the event, adding that in five years to come the event would attract a lot of spectators and participants.

"President's Charity Cycle Challenge's aim is to raise funds as well as identify more cyclists who can represent the country in different competitions," he said.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Minister Calls for SDGs Audit

The Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe says a lot still… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.