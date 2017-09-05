Seychelles: Le Meridien Combines Tastes of France and Seychelles in New Dining Approach

Le Meridien Fisherman's Cove hotel has unveiled a new dining concept -- 'Paris Seychelles' -- that draws upon the island nation's historic French connections.

The hotel's general manager, Romain Chanet, said, "Paris Seychelles is a culinary journey from France to Seychelles and celebrates the historic connection between these two countries and their rich culinary heritage."

Chanet said through the 'Paris Seychelles,' Le Meridien Fisherman's Cove provides a unique perspective on cuisine that helps guests unlock Seychelles as a destination and its tantalising flavours.

The new dining concept of Le Meridien Fisherman's Cove located on the northern side of the main island of Mahe brings to life a piece of the country's history and combines French classic gastronomy with Seychelles' rich culinary heritage.

The dishes range from poached mango foie gras to Seychellois bouillabaisse as part of a menu created by the French and Seychellois chefs of the hotel.

The new dining experience is open from Tuesdays to Sundays for dinner from 7 p.m. until 10.30 p.m.

The general manager said traditional French dishes are reinterpreted using local Creole ingredients, creating a delightful array of dishes that make dining a unique and tasty experience.

The Creole cuisine of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, is characterised by the influence of different regions of the world, resulting in a varied range of influences. It combines Asian dishes with the piquant flavours of the Orient, as well as some subtleties of European culinary culture.

Like its name 'Paris Seychelles', the decor combines elements from French-styled salt and classy glassware to wooden presentation plates engraved with the logo. The details have been carefully thought through to create an atmosphere suitable to the experience, enhanced by French and Creole music.

Paris Seychelles is offering an inaugural discount of 10 percent on the total bill from September 1 to October 31st.