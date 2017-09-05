5 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Accountability for Zuma Lies With the Speaker - EFF Lawyer

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Concourt Hears bid to Impeach President Zuma

No one can say there has ever been a thorough investigation into President Jacob Zuma's conduct following his failure to implement the Public Protector's report into Nkandla, the EFF's lawyer Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said on Tuesday.

"The primary responsibility to hold someone accountable lies with the Speaker," he told the justices of the Constitutional Court.

He was arguing an application brought by opposition parties for Parliament to institute impeachment proceedings against Zuma.

The orders they seek include one declaring that National Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete failed to put in place all appropriate procedures and mechanisms to hold Zuma accountable, following the president's failure to implement recommendations in the former Public Protector's report into Nkandla in 2014.

Ngcukaitobi told a full bench of justices that: "There is no dispute that there is a prima facie impeachable case against the president".

He added that Mbete was "deflecting her responsibility" in holding the executive responsible.

"This is the third time we are coming to court for the same matter. [The] Speaker overlooks the duty to confront corruption. What does the Speaker think should happen?" he asked.

Justice Chris Jafta asked Ngcukaitobi if he thought Zuma would have been held accountable if the motion of no confidence against him on August 8 was successful.

"Yes," Ngcukaitobi replied.

Ngcukaitobi also argued that there was a serious violation of the Constitution and that Zuma knew public funds were been utilised.

In 2016 Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.

News24 previously reported that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had found that upgrades to Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, were not all for security purposes, as stated.

She found that Zuma had unduly benefited from some of the upgrades which included the building of an amphitheatre, a cattle kraal, a chicken run and swimming pool, among other things.

Source: News24

South Africa

Bell Pottinger in South Africa - PR Firm 'Inflamed Racial Discord'

Bell Pottinger has been sanctioned amid allegations it deliberately stoked racial tensions in South Africa. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.