5 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Rwigara Family Members Back Home After Police Probe

By Edmund Kagire

Rwanda police has said that three members of the late Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara's family, who were taken in for questioning, were released Monday night.

The family is being probed for suspected tax evasion while Diane Shima Rwigara, a rights activist and politician, is under investigations over claims she forged signatures during her presidential bid.

Diane, her mother Adeline and sister Anne had been taken in for questioning on Monday at about 4pm in a dramatic break-in into their house in the upscale suburb of Kiyovu in Kigali.

Police spokesperson Theos Badege said the trio had been required to answer to summons on Monday but did not show up, forcing the police to bring them in for interrogation.

"After questioning at CID, Anne Rwigara, Diane Rwigara, and Adeline Rwigara were escorted home by the police," Rwanda National Police tweeted on Tuesday morning. The CID is the criminal and investigations department at the police headquarters in Kacyiru.

Mr Badege confirmed to The EastAfrican that the family members returned home Monday night but "may be invited again as investigations continue".

Confrontation

Diane and four members of her family had not been seen since Tuesday last week when police raided their house and confiscated communication gadgets.

Relatives said they had been arrested, claims the police denied.

On Monday, officers had to scale the wall of the Rwigara residence to enter into their home.

A fuming Diane confronted the police accusing them of taking away all their money.

"How do you expect us to get to the police when you have locked us in? You took all the money from us, you took our phones. How do you expect us to move when you have left us without a coin?" she posed angrily.

