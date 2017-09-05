The ZimPraise International Festival kicks off today with United States pastor, author and filmmaker Thomas Dexter affectionately known as T.D. Jakes, Sr. expected to arrive in Harare this Thursday ahead of his leadership and business skills seminar on Friday.

The five-day festival that will be held in various venues across the city is part of ZimPraise 10th anniversary celebrations. Several local and international artistes among them South Africa's gospel sensation Ntokozo Mbambo, Mathias Mhere, former Joyous celebration choir, Nqubeko, Minister Michael Mahendere and Takesure Zamar are expected to be part of this high-octane festival.

T. D. Jakes, a highly revered pastor would be joined by Bishop John Francis (United Kingdom), Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr Aspher Madziyire and Apostle Batsirai Java.

Festival spokesperson Vickie Mlilo said all is set for the five-day event that is expected to provide rich teachings and quality entertainment to multitudes of people.

"There will be a lot of activities happening from praise and worship, workshops, business and leadership seminar, youth explosion nights, and family fun day gala.

Each day would be themed according to the programme. "Rainbow Towers will today (Tuesday) and tomorrow hosts several praise and worship workshops from 10am-3pm and it's free while later at 6pm-9m there is 'Youth Explosion Nights'," she said.

Mlilo said ZimPraise will also use the opportunity to record a live DVD on Saturday. "On September 7- 9 all roads lead to National Sports Stadium for various performances and ministry. We are going to do live DVD recording," she said.

ZimPraise is an interdenominational Praise and Worship group of passionate Christian musicians which is being led by Joseph Madziyire.

The choir has in the past ministered in various festivals, schools, universities, and churches.