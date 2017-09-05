The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) is doing exploratory work and evaluation at Gache-Gache in Kariba ahead of commencement of alluvial gold mining in the area.

Government directed ZCDC to conduct alluvial gold mining in response to reports that some players were extracting the mineral illegally and extensively damaging the environment.

ZCDC chief executive officer Dr Morris Mpofu, told The Herald Business that the Gache-Gache gold mining "dream is still alive" and the parastatal was working with the Environment Management Authority (EMA) to ensure compliance.

"What is important is that our involvement is to ensure that there is proper environmental management in line with EMA. So we work closely in consultation with EMA for alluvial gold mining.

"That is why Government changed policy in river bed gold mining because the mines that were doing so were damaging the environment. "So as a state company, we are mandated to ensure that we comply with all EMA regulations with regard environmental management or giving environmental rehabilitation after mining so that we do not damage the rivers," he said.

Gold deposits along the Gache-Gache River were discovered by Townsend Enterprises, a private company that was sub-contracted by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) in 2015 to supply sand to Chinese firm, Sino Hydro, for the construction of Kariba South Power Station.

The ZCDC indicates it wants to outsource the alluvial gold mining at Gache-Gache, and has already advertised tenders. The need to outsource a gold miner comes as ZCDC has come up with a Mining Business Model that cost-effectively delivers to Government and the nation, significant value for the fiscus and the community.

"Gache-Gache is not on hold. We are outsourcing exploration and evaluation to establishing alluvial reserves at the place. That work is in progress because we want to concentrate on our core business that is diamond mining. We are going to outsource alluvial gold mining given that we were given mandate by Government to mine alluvial gold.

"So when we get the right consultant with the right competences we are going to engage them to do evaluation and bring to the table 10 key projects. Then we will take it from there to establish whether we contract the mining services," said Dr Mpofu

Given the centrality of gold to generate foreign currency for the fiscus, he said work would not be rushed like what happened before. "You outsource those with geological capacity then they bring to you the feasibility report which you will use to develop the mine. People had not done proper feasibility study. We will have confidence to invest when we get competently certified feasibility report. The project is still alive," he said.

Government - through Statutory Instrument 92 of 2014, Environmental Management (Control of Alluvial Mining) Regulations - banned alluvial mining on riverbeds, banks, wetlands and any land within 200 metres of naturally defined as banks in 2014.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa, ordered a halt of operations last year until an environmental impact assessment approval has been obtained.