4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Louis Optimistic About Presidents Cup Chances

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen says the International team will do whatever it takes to down the United States at next month's Presidents Cup.

The 2010 Open Championship will join his compatriot's Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace in New Jersey for the biennial tournament.

This will be Oosthuizen's third Presidents Cup after participating in 2013 and 2015.

Earlier this month, Oosthuizen finished tied for second at the PGA Championship and completed his runner-up 'career of grand slams'.

Oosthuizen will now turn his attention to the FedEx Cup playoffs with the top 125 golfers teeing off on Thursday in the PGA Tour's Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club.

Despite a busy PGA and European Tour schedule, Oosthuizen says that some of the golfers in the International team have spoken out in the lead-up up to the 12th edition of the tournament.

Of the 11 Presidents Cup tournaments to date, the United States has won nine, the International team has won once with one match tied.

"It's something that's always in the back of your mind and the guys that are likely to be involved will talk about it from time to time," Oosthuizen told Sport24 .

"By the time it comes around, we'll be as well prepared as possible, we'll have a great team and will do whatever it takes to win at Liberty National."

Zimbabwe's Nick Price will captain the International team and will be assisted by compatriot Tony Johnstone, South Africa's Ernie Els, Australia's Geoff Ogilvy and Canadian Mike Weir.

The Presidents Cup gets underway on September 28 at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

