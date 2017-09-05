4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks Under No Illusions About Wallaby Challenge

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has reiterated that the Wallabies will pose a very difficult challenge to the Springboks when they meet on Saturday.

"It's a massive challenge for us, we're under no illusions," said Coetzee.

"We've shown tremendous improvement as a team so far this season, but this is a huge test for us this weekend."

Coetzee will use the preparation time before the Test to decide on a lineup he feels will best deal with the conditions in Perth as well as a resurgent Wallaby side. He will name his team on Thursday.

Meanwhile, vice captain, Siya Kolisi says the Boks are looking forward to continue their preparations in Perth, where the team's first field session on Monday afternoon was witnessed by a number of spectators and eager learners of the Hale School, the squad's training venue for this week.

"We put in a couple of hard sessions in Johannesburg before we flew over, and the full squad kicked off the week's preparations with another good training effort here at the school," explained Kolisi.

"It was nice to hear so many South African accents amongst the spectators, it's always pleasing to get good support here in Perth and the boys enjoyed the interaction afterwards with the supporters," said Kolisi.

Source: Sport24

