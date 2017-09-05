Cameroon: Sports and Physical Education - Bilingualism Day Launched

A ceremony to mark the official take off of the day in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education took place in Yaounde on August 30.

Every last Thursday of the month has been chosen as the Bilingualism Day in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. The announcement was made in Yaounde on August 30, 2017 during an official ceremony to launch the Bilingualism Day in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, instructed the members of the translation unit which is in charge of the vulgarisation and promotion of bilingualism in the ministry to ensure that bilingualism day is effective and lasts in the ministry. He called on all stakeholders to be highly committed to guarantee its success. The institution of a bilingualism day in Cameroon comes on the heels of a presidential decree of January 2017 to lay down the establishment, organisation and functioning of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to enhance such values in Cameroon in view of maintaining pace and consolidating the country's national unity and strengthening its people's willingness and day to day experience with respect to living together. The bilingualism day in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education is aimed at promoting bilingualism in the ministry. The day shall be marked by an exclusive use of the second language by the staff of the Ministry (English for Francophones and French for Anglophones) in all their daily activities and interactions. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt called on the staff of his ministry to adapt to the bilingualism day to ensure the effective application of the instructions of the Head of State and to contribute towards nation building.