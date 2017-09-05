Cameroon: Volleyball Cup of Cameroon - FAP, INJS, Emerge Winners

The finals of the 2017 edition of the cup of Cameroon were played in Yaounde on Saturday September 2, 2017.

FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde (men) and INJS Volleyball Club of Yaounde (women) are the winners of the 2017 edition of the volleyball Cup of Cameroon. This was the result at the end of the final matches played at Sports Complex of the National Public Works School in Yaounde on Saturday September 2, 2017. In the men's category, the Armed Forces and Police team FAP volleyball club of Yaounde beat Bafia Volleyball Evolution 3-1 sets in an encounter that kept spectators on their feet cheering the players. The encounter was dominated by FAP which had a more technical and experienced players. The players benefitted from instructions from team coach, Abbas Maloum, who was on his feet throughout the game to spur up the players. From time to time both sides asked for technical timeout which was accorded without any hesitation for the players to receive some instructions from their coaches. Bafia Volleyball Evolution put up a strong fight but could not catch up with their adversaries. Coaching techniques by Gilles Armand Nyatcho did not yield much fruits as FAP proved stronger till the end of the fourth set. In the women's competition, INJS outplayed Nyong et Kelle volleyball club 3-2 sets. It was a rather difficult game with INJS putting up a brilliant mastery of the sport. The Nyong et Kelle ladies proved tough with a good performance but they panicked before an experienced INJS team. The President of FECAVOLLEY, Serges Abouem, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the teams. He used the opportunity to encourage the players to work hard for future challenges ahead.