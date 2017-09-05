4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rabada Excited to Have Steyn Return

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is excited to see Dale Steyn on the verge of a comeback to the national team.

Steyn has not played cricket since November last year when he injured his shoulder while on Proteas duty against Australia in Perth.

Sport24 reported last month that the star fast bowler was nearing a return to cricket after he confirmed his move from the Cape Cobras to the Titans.

Rabada said he's eager to have the 'Phalaborwa Express' back and says it's always an extra boost to have a bowler of Steyn's calibre in the mix.

"Steyn has been resilient and patient with his injury," Rabada told Sport24 in an exclusive interview in Johannesburg.

"He is going to come back and from what I see he looks like he wants to make an impact so he is really motivated and I'm interested to see what he is going to bring to the party.

"It's always exciting to have the best bowler around. He has been there for six years and it's always exciting to have someone like Dale Steyn back in your team."

Steyn is four Test wickets away from reaching the 421 mark which would tie him with former Proteas all-rounder Shaun Pollock as the all-time leading South African wicket-taker in Test cricket.

The Proteas are next in action when they take on Bangladesh in a two-Test series with the first Test starting on September 28 in Potchefstroom.

"Our side is going to be at full strength and it's going to give a few selectors some headaches, but you know that's a good problem to have," added Rabada.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Accountability for Zuma Lies with Speaker, Concourt Hears

No one can say there has ever been a thorough investigation into President Jacob Zuma's conduct following his failure to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.