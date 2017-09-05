5 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wizkid Ill, Suspends Music Tours

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Award-winning Nigerian music icon, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that he is ill and, therefore, has cancelled some of his international shows.

The singer took to his Twitter page on @wizkidayo to make this known, while urging his fans to pray for him.

He wrote "Sad I'm typing this but I'll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand and pray with me."

Wizkid had also in December 2016 announced he was taking a break from all music engagements till early 2017, after fans voiced concerns about his frail looks.(NAN)

