4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Herschelle Gibbs to Make Representations to DPP in Drunk Driving Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was on Monday given time to explain to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) why he should not be prosecuted for drunk driving.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court allowed a postponement for his legal team to make representations to the Western Cape DPP, who was responsible for deciding whether prosecution and trial should go ahead.

Gibbs, dressed in a tight white shirt and jeans, was at ease when he appeared in court on Monday morning.

He was told to be back in court on November 23.

It was not clear whether the DPP would have made a decision by then.

Gibbs, 43, now a sports analyst and commentator, faced charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In December 2014, it was reported that he had been arrested in Cape Town.

Western Cape police could not confirm his identity at the time, but said a 40-year-old man was arrested following a car accident on November 30, 2014. He was granted bail.

He had allegedly been speeding when he collided with a Toyota in Camps Bay.

Gibbs wanted to know who had access to his blood sample while it was in a laboratory for testing.

His lawyers had requested this documentation at one stage.

At one of his last appearances, Gibbs told News24 that he was upbeat despite it being a drawn-out process.

"We would obviously just like to get some clarification on the whole thing. But that's the way the law works. It just takes some time. I am always in good spirits," he said at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

Accountability for Zuma Lies with Speaker, Concourt Hears

No one can say there has ever been a thorough investigation into President Jacob Zuma's conduct following his failure to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.