5 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Director Kidnapped, N40 Million Ransom Demanded

Tagged:

Related Topics

A group of suspected kidnappers who abducted a director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology are demanding for N40 million ransom, an official in the ministry has said.

The victim, John Gorah, was abducted at midnight on Sunday at his residence located in Mararaban Rido, Kaduna.

The Deputy Director, Higher Education in the ministry, Steven Haruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Tuesday that the kidnappers had contacted the victim's family.

Mr. Haruna explained that the kidnappers stormed the victim's house, fired multiple gunshots in the air to scare people and pulled down a section of the fence before taking Gorah away.

He also said that the kidnappers abducted a nursing mother in the neighbourhood, leaving her three weeks old baby behind.

"The kidnappers have called the family and demanded for N40 million ransom," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Policeman Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Deployment to Borno

A police officer in the Ebonyi State, Donatus Oyibe, has reportedly committed suicide in Abakaliki, the state capital. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.