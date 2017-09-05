Uganda's Young Wildlife Artists Feted

Young Fine Artists from across Uganda were recently honoured and awarded for their outstanding wildlife paintings in the 2017 National Conservation Fine Art Challenge conservation awareness campaign.

The challenge was organised by the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, in partnership with USAid/Uganda Biodiversity Programme and run by African Wildlife Foundation and the Wildlife Clubs of Uganda.

The nationwide art campaign was used as a strategy to recruit youth as conservation champions as part of the World Wildlife Day activities marked every March 3.

The challenge involved selected secondary schools under the theme Listen to the Young Voices.

The competition was held in all the regions of the country and each selected school in a region was required to pick its best six students who were to compete at the regional level.

The competition attracted more than 859 teachers and over 6,000 students. Over 200,000 students were reached through the campaign.

According to the organisers, 2,984 art pieces depicting wild animals and birds were submitted from 521 schools and graded by the Uganda National Examination Board examiners, who selected the best six winners from each region and nine overall national winners.

All the 42 conservation champions from the seven regions were hosted to a three-day conservation camp held at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe (Entebbe Zoo) from August 21-23.

The awards

The selected best nine winners received a certificate, a suitcase, duvet cover, and bed sheets valued at Ush690,000 ($191) each at the awards ceremony held at the Entebbe Zoo on August 23. The rest took home a duvet cover, towel and suitcase worth Ush400,000 ($110) each.

All the best drawings were donated to the respective participating schools.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Deborah R Malac, said: "The US government believes that engaging youth in creative activities like using fine art to tell stories about plants, animals, and the environment is an important step in the right direction. Art has a unique ability to connect us more deeply to the world, and to enrich our understanding and appreciation of all that surrounds us."

Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, minister of tourism, wildlife and antiquities said; "The government of Uganda is aware that we have one of the world's youngest populations, with over 78 per cent of its population below the age of 30. The youth are a critical mass that holds the future of this country and we must therefore ensure that they grow up knowing the importance of the environment and appreciate that natural resource conservation and development are inseparable."

At the same event, the USAid /Uganda Biodiversity programme donated 130 smart phones worth $33,800 and 50 power banks worth $2,450 to UWA in support of the data collection project in protected areas.

The US government has supported biodiversity conservation in Uganda for over two decades.