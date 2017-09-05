5 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mash Central Tops On Malaria Cases

By Abigail Mawonde

Mashonaland Central Province is topping on malaria cases, recording 690 out of 2 035 recorded countrywide, a weekly diseases update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed.

The update is for the week ending August 20. "The provinces which reported the highest number of malaria cases are Mashonaland Central (690) and Mashonaland East (551)," the ministry said. Five people died of Malaria during the same period. The deaths were reported in Chipinge (1) and Buhera (1) in Manicaland Province.

Mberengwa District (1) in the Midlands Province, Zaka District (1) in Masvingo Province and Harare (1). Of the reported cases, 328 were under the age of five.

Malaria has killed 421 people so far this year and affected 346 211 others. Zimbabwe has a long history of malaria outbreaks because of its high altitude, although low-lying areas have tended to have the highest recorded cases.

In Zimbabwe, malaria endemic areas include Mutare, Gokwe, Mutoko, Dande, Chikombedzi, Mudzi, Hwange and Mt Darwin.

Malaria is the biggest killer after HIV and Aids, but is preventable and curable.

