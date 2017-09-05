Liberia: Miss Liberia Becomes Africa's First Princess

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo was over the weekend crowned as Africa's first princess, after being declared 1st runner up of Miss Africa Beauty Pageant held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Miss Africa Continent is an annual international beauty pageant run by ProAct Communications.

Founded in 2014 by Lionel Neo Mashishi, a film producer and director, the pageant is envisaged to become one of the celebrated Events on the African calendar. Contestants represent different African cultures.

Miss Africa Continent pageant's vision is to empower and expose diverse African young women to the world.

The paegant was Miss. Dolo's first international competition, since she won Miss Liberia crown last December.

She came second to Miss Guinea, who was crowned as winner of the Miss Africa Continent Beauty Pageant.