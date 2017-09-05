4 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Registrar General Officers Forced to Flee Angry Residents

Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede (file photo).

Officials from the Registrar-General's office carrying out the mobile national identity registration exercise, were Monday forced to scurry for cover after scores of residents besieged the Chitungwiza Town Council's head office demanding the resignation of their town clerk.

For over a week, Chitungwiza has been rocked by violent protests as residents are unhappy with deteriorating service delivery after most of the cash-strapped local authority's service vehicles, office furniture and computers were attached.

Last week, the Sheriff Department attached the council's property over non-payment of a $4, 2 million debt that the town owes various creditors.

However, on Monday, the residents besieged the council's main offices demanding the resignation of the town clerk, George Makunde and other senior officials.

The residents accused Makunde and the town's senior management of looting council's revenue and non-payment of debts, resulting in the attachment of council property.

The residents were carrying banners accusing Makunde of looting $650 000 from the councils' coffers.

The seizure of the councils' vehicles has forced the council failing to collect refuse and repair burst sewer pipes resulting in raw sewage flowing in most residential areas in the highly populated town.

However, the demonstration at the town house, forced officials from the RG's office carrying out the controversial registration exercise there, to flee and abandon the programme on its first day as the residents turned violent closing down offices.

The mobile registration exercise has raised eyebrows from several quarters who view the move as an attempt by Zanu PF to rig the 2018 elections.

However, defending the mobile registration exercise, the RG, Tobaiwa Mudede said the programme will be carried out in all provinces to enable citizens to acquire birth and death certificates and identity cards.

