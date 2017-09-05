Mashonaland Central Province has promised to host a memorable and historic event as the Eighth leg of the Presidential Youth Interface rallies heads to Bindura on Saturday.

Preparations are going on well with daily meetings being conducted to tie up all loose ends ahead of the event to be held at Chipadze Stadium. Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha said the Mashonaland Central Youth Interface rally will be a homecoming for President Mugabe and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe who have made key investments in the province.

"Mashonaland Central Province is ready and geared to receive our President Cde R.G Mugabe and Amai Dr Grace Mugabe," he said. "We are all systems out and our well oiled machinery both political and administrative is geared and in full throttle for this event. This is a Youth League function and as State and provincial authorities we will play our critical role in hosting our President and First Lady.

"We have acceded to the request by the youth leadership to change the venue from Bindura Golf Course to Chipadze Stadium which was the original venue. The youth leadership assured us that beyond the Youth Interface Rally, Chipadze Stadium will be spruced up into a modern stadium."

He continued: "The coming of our President and First Lady is a welcome development to us and they live and stay here in Mazowe. They are great and productive farmers and they lead by example. Mashonaland Central Province is a one party State province and the bedrock and rear guard of our revolutionary party Zanu-PF. The province is solidly behind President Mugabe who is our 2018 Presidential candidate.

"We had our internal provincial contradictions and ideological differences but we are all totally behind the President and Amai Dr Grace Mugabe. We abhor factionalism and say no to G40 and Lacoste. We appreciate forever and cherish the good work that Baba and Amai did in our province. In Mazowe they have done some great things and real wonder never matched by anyone. The Gushungo Dairy project, Mazowe Children's Home and the classic Amai Grace Mugabe (junior and secondary school), the proposed people's hospital and the restoration of Manzou Conservancy and preservation of Nehanda National Monument are all key development projects which were graciously done by our industrious and hardworking First Lady and President Cde R.G Mugabe."

Host MP Cde Kenneth Musanhi said: "We are having a cleanup campaign in the Bindura town and we are ready to host the President and the First Lady as Mashonaland Central. We have drilled a borehole at the venue to ensure that people have water and several other preparatory works are underway. As host constituency of Bindura North we are excited and ready to have the President here on Saturday."

Shamva South legislator Cde Joseph Mapiki said: "As Shamva South we have met the target of 30 000 and we have secured enough buses to carry people. We were given a target of brining 25 000 people but we have surpassed that. We are happy that the host MP Cde Musanhi has also provided 10 busses to carry people. "I urge the entire Mashonaland Central to come in huge numbers to meet our President."

Central Committee Member Cde Martin Mavhangira said differences must be put aside. "We have had some differences in the province before but we should put them aside and welcome our President as a united family of Mashonaland Central. We want our candidate President Mugabe to win next year and we can only deliver that victory as a united family."

Highly subscribed Presidential Youth Interface Rallies have been held in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces.