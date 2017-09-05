Zanu-PF politician Abisha Ushewekunze allegedly swindled flea market traders of over $14 000 after promising them non-existent residential stands at Cold Comfort.

The court heard that Ushewekunze misrepresented to flea market traders at Avondale Shopping Centre that he was a Member of Parliament. He is appearing before Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba facing four counts of fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has since filed his application for discharge at the close of State's case.

Ms Mashamba will make a ruling on September 8. The prosecutor Ms Idah Maromo is alleging that sometime in January 2015, Ushewekunze overheard the flea market traders discussing their need for residential stands. Ushewekunze allegedly introduced himself as a MP and advised the group that he owned stands at Cold Comfort.

Gerald Musonza went to view the land and Ushewekunze allegedly sold him a 400 square metre stand for $6 000. It is alleged that on January 23, 2015 Musonza paid $1 600, but was not given a receipt.

Ushewekunze demanded the balance in February 2016 and Musonza gave him $50. Musonza demanded receipts and ownership documents to no avail prompting him to visit City of Harare.

He was advised that Ushewekunze did not own land in Cold Comfort and he reported the matter to the police. Runesu Matanda was allegedly sold an 800 square metre stand for $6 000.

He allegedly paid $5 300 and nothing was recovered. Tendai Nhembo paid $1 700 for a 400 square metre stand valued at $6 000.

Nelson Musademba paid $5 700 for an 800 square metre stand, which was valued at $12 000.

Musonza and Matanda later made an out of court agreement with Ushewekunze and withdrew their matters before the court.