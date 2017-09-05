Zimbabwe: Free Taxi Ride Backfires

A 36-year-old Chitungwiza man's penchant for free taxi rides backfired after a Chitungwiza magistrate court slapped him with a $40 fine for failing to pay for a taxi he had hired for $3.

Nhachi Marufu of Zengeza 4 was ordered to pay $40, or risk 20 days imprisonment. He was charged for failing to pay the taxi driver and resisting arrest.

He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. Marufu pleaded guilty to two counts of making off without payment and assaulting, or resisting a peace officer.

The prosecutor Mr Tendayi Katonha told the court that on August 24 around 5.30am Marufu hired a taxi from Chikwanha Shopping Centre to Zengeza 4.

The taxi driver, Maxwell Mashingaidze (35) charged him $3 for the trip. Marufu agreed to pay the fare. Mashingaidze drove him to Zengeza and upon arrival Marufu refused to pay the fare.

This forced Mashingaidze to drive to Zengeza Police Station where he reported the offence.

Trouble started when Constable Angela Maporisa, who was at the charge office tried to arrest Marufu.