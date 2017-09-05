Zimbabwe: Man Up for Arson

A 22-year-old Seke man accused of setting fire to two huts belonging to his relatives, resulting in the destruction of property worth $1 790, has appeared in court facing arson charges.

Tapiwa Nhidza of Ditima Village pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora.

He was remanded on $100 bail to Thursday. It is alleged that Nhidza first set ablaze a kitchen hut belonging to his uncle, Petros Mugwati (58), before he proceeded to burn another hut belonging to his aunt, Dorothy Nhidza (62).

Prosecuting, Mr Norman Koropi alleges that on August 23 at around 9pm everyone at Mugwati's homestead retired to bed. It is alleged that at around 2am the following morning, Mugwati woke up and noticed that a fire had engulfed his kitchen hut. He rushed outside to try and put out the fire, but failed, leading to the destruction of property and five tonnes of maize valued at $790.

Further allegations are that on the same night Nhidza also set ablaze Dorothy's hut. Dorothy's worker, Clifford Chifamba, woke up to discover that his employer's storeroom was on fire. It is alleged that he tried to recover some property from the raging fire, but failed. Property worth $1 000 including beds and groceries were destroyed.

It is alleged that in a bid to trace the cause of the two fires, the family traced footprints, which led them to Nhidza's homestead.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.