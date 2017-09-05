Liberia: Breaking of Political Odds 2017 - the Massive Participation of Fulani

It can be recalled that one of the greatest civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. of America is reputed for putting it right that the "greatest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of Moral Conflict". Rip Van Winkle, a Dutch villager is a victim of this widely quoted adage.

There are fundamental points which at times serve as drivers behind neutrality, one of which is the inferior complex.

The other might be the lack of the gust to build the self-confidence amidst whatever prevailing socio-economic and political sequence of events.

But the bold truth is to call a spade a spade.

The case is with the Fulani ethnic group in Liberia. History has a fascinating way of bringing memories to the present.

An invocation of previous events to truly lay the pathway for the future. On the contrary, it becomes a tragedy if it is not religiously and rightfully follow.

It even tends to be the same pursuit to be ignored for bias decision making in a society. Interestingly, Liberia could be cited as an appropriate instance where the latter of this historical analogy unfolds.

In the minds of so many the Fulani are considered to be a strange tribe in Liberia.

This label of so is as a result of multiple of reasons permeating from the Unsubstantial fact that the Fulani are not part of the sixteen tribes. Two, the Fulani complete absence in the political activities of Liberia.

Three, their keen concentration in commerce and no symptom of inter- marriage towards the widely known sixteen tribes.

Another salient argument proffered by scores of intellectuals premise on the mere fact that their voices are not heard at all in the public discourses thus clearly defining them as strangers in the Land.

Are these reasons genuine to be used as yardsticks or quick judgment on them as new comers? Perhaps, it could be to a larger extent as germane justifications of branding them as new comers.

Now, there are several accounts been heralded by some Liberian historians that in the absence of these sixteen tribes any other tribe is not a part. Joseph Saye Guannu, George Boley's writings had never mentioned the Fulani in their books.

What remains very plain is that all of the tribes migrated from somewhere in Africa.

For example, the vai and Lorma came from the Mali Empire, the Bassa from Cameroon, the Kpelle, from Guinea, the Kisi too also have a root there. The Mende from Sierra Leone, the Krahn from La Cote d' Ivoire.

There are also historical accounts though oral but remind us that the first groups of people that came to Liberia were the Gbabo and Gblewe.

The citation of this avalanche of historical facts in this work is to demystify the spider's stories of few people who believe in their little thinking that they are more owners of the land than any other tribe. Historically, the Fulani are amongst the first group of Africans that came to Liberia.

A typical reference for this is the Famous: "Prince Amongst Slaves". This book narrates the story about Prince Abdul Rahim Sori.

A Fulani that escaped the bondage of slavery in the America. Upon his search of land, he landed in Liberia and bore so many Children.

And this was in the 1820s. Should we still brand them as foreigners? They are not. We keep calling the Fulani foreigners each time their names are called or are seen in any event. This is absolutely wrong!

In one gathering I still recollect when a Fulani was denied access to a local scholarship even though he met all of the requirements. One of the criteria set forth by the that scholarship was one to be a Liberian.

And yet, his nationality as Liberian was questioned by the vetting committee on grounds that he was a Fulani which according to them a"Fula man is not a Liberian". What a sad and heart breaking moment for me then!

It really behooves me that the constant characterization of these people as foreigners are even heard from the educated ones that is least expected of.

At schools, work places, public gatherings of high profile personalities too resonate this toward these people not even concern about the constitution stance on who is a Liberian and an alien. Perhaps,it could be on the basis of prejudice, chauvinism , jingoism or as a result of ignorance of the law which is not an alibi.

By judgment of who is a Liberian or non-Liberian, the January 6,1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia as the organic law of the land is definite about this. Referencing Chapter IV of the 1986 Constitution Article 27 sections A, B, and C as well as Article 28 are as follows:

All persons who, on the coming into force of this constitution were lawfully citizens of Liberia shall continue to be Liberian Citizens.

In order to preserve, foster and maintain the positive Liberian Culture, values and character, only persons who are Negroes or of Negro descent shall qualify by birth or by naturalization to be citizens of Liberia.

The legislature shall, adhering to the above standard, prescribe such other qualification criteria for the procedures by which naturalization may be obtained.

Article 28 - Any person, at least one of whose parents was a citizen of the person birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia, provided that any such person reaching the age of maturity renounces any other citizenship acquired by the virtue of one parent being a citizen of another country.

No citizen of the Republic of Liberia shall be deprived citizenship or nationality except as provided by law; and no person shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality.

Even though, I am not a legal luminary whose analysis might be considered at a high point but with the explicitness and plain layout of these articles it can be deduced that a Negro descent can be a citizen either by naturalization or birth, the Fulani are Negroes. Besides, one can also be a citizen of Liberia in the case where both of the parents are born in Liberia.

These two articles 27 and 28 validate the argument set forth in my earlier contention. So, the conversation of the Fulani not being a citizen must go beyond the mere fact of the sixteen tribes.

In these times at which Liberia is at a cross road the Fulani has been massively participating into the political trend of events as over three movements in their community have publicly beat the odds to endorse the three top presidential candidates in these elections the Vice President and Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party His Excellency Joseph Boakai, Montserrado Senator and Standard Bearer George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and in most recent the learned lawyer and Standard Bearer of the Liberty party Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

Prior to the latest two endorsements ,the first of which was pottal was welcomed with so much critiques and criticisms as the public wrongly insinuated that the entire Fulani are in support of the candidature of Joseph Nyumai Boakai.

This bold face lie by the critics after that July 16, 2017 featuring Boakai--Nuquay's ticket that the Fulani endorsed the Unity Party did not suffice much longer on the laundry of intellectuals' conversations.

Yet, what a thorny situation probably for the Fulani, if the Boakai-Nuquay's ticket does not come to fruition?

Will the Fulani be lashed and taunted again ? To some extent, but following the subsequent massive support from the Jammeh For Weah Presidency demystified whatever dangerous trap set by the enemies to lure the Fulani.

This ethnic group now seems to brave another major storm on the 13th of August 2017 with vigor and utter confidence to repose implicit confidence in the presidential bid of the Coalition For Democratic Change lead flag bearer Senators George Weah and Jewel Taylor.

Interestingly, this unique segment that constitutes the massive support of young Liberian Fulani believe that at this era of political happenings their voices too must be a matter.

So, without the usual neutrality that surrounds them the Montserrado's Senator Weah is certainly posed to be Liberia's next president".

To you the dangerous patriots who think that Liberia is solely yours as evident of your emotional outbursts and insults spew on them as foreigners from Guinea shall not yield you any positive outcome. When one tends to live by the short memories of realities blindness is often a disease to be reckoned with.

The fight against this blindness that characterizes the Fulani as foreigners was gunned down with strong rebuffs from selfless Liberians like Rev. Emmanuel Z. Bowier, Attorney Kanio Bai Gbala, and Henry Costa who had refused to succumb to the narrow mindedness of the others.

These three statesmen restlessly contend over the constant denial of the Fulani at the registration centers by some staffers of NEC who willfully denied them on the basis of their last names, tribe, and accent which of course were not the requisite criteria to figure out their identity as Liberians.

If their citizenship is doubted the staffer must be able to reference the Voter Registration regulations Approved on August 25, 2010 and Amended on February 28, 2011 under the part II Encapsulated Requirements For Registration at count 3:

Where the Registrar is satisfied that an applicant meets the legal criteria for registration, the Registrar shall register the applicant and issue a voter's card.

Where the Registrar is not satisfied that an applicant meets the legal criteria for registration, the Registrar shall request proof of eligibility.

Proof of eligibility shall include any of the following: The sworn testimony of two other registered voters who shall appear in person before the Registrar and confirm the

applicant's eligibility to register; or Confirmation by a Liberian traditional leader who is also a registered voter shall appear in person before the Registrar and confirm the applicant's eligibility to register; or A valid Liberian Passport; or A certificate of naturalization; or A birth certificate; or A certificate of renunciation of citizenship of another county; or An immediate past voter registration card .

In fact , why would names as Johnson, David, Nagbe, Yatta not been questioned if all are to be judged fairly . How assertive are you that the bearers of these names were born in Liberia? Then, why only the Fulani?

That is a complete sign of injustice that has the propensity to undermine our fragile democracy and governance.

These two young Liberians are on record of taking up the intellectual missile with the Fulani during the just ended Voter Registration Exercise that started almost like a target to deny fulani and even the Mandingos their constitutional rights as Liberians under Article Chapter VIII "Political Parties" Article 77 section B.

All elections shall be by secret ballot as may be determined by the Elections Commission ,and every Liberian citizen not less than 18 years of age ,shall have the right to be registered as a voter and to vote in public elections and referenda under this constitution. The legislature shall enact laws indicating the category of Liberians who shall not form or become members of the political parties.

Just to borrow the words of the veteran and prolific Liberian writer and statesman Bai M. Gbala, in the Analyst Liberia, August 23, 2017 in his piece entitled "Public Dishonesty, Dual Citizenship " he argues fundamentally that Citizenship is defined and based on "Love -of- Country"-Allegiance, Loyalty, Patriotism and other related, lawful obligations of the citizen to the state and of the state to the citizen. Issues concerned with "love -of -Country, allegiance, loyalty and patriotism, the critically -required study of Civics.

Much more moved with the imbued mind of dissatisfaction, the Fulani ethnic group endorsed the Presidency of the learned lawyer Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty party on August 24, 2017 in Monrovia at the Church of the Former William Lee Bonner on Front Street as Candidate Rugui Barry show cased the huge turn-out of the Fulani. Note over quarter of the Fulani at all these programs are qualified Liberians with valid voter cards.

History has a unique way of bringing flashback to minds. Umpteen, the Fulani has significantly contributed to the economic growth, recovery and sustenance of the democracy enjoy by us in Liberia extensively.

The fourteen year of civil upheaval in Liberia has no ounce of link to any Fulani national. Yet, few sects of Liberians have vehemently refused to rise from the pool of ignorance and their little sophistry of branding the Fula man as a foreigner. Should the man still be discriminated as a foreigner when he is actively contesting for public office in the Land?

The laundry list of Ambassador Ruguie Barry, a die-hard stalwart of Liberty Party, District 1, El- Hadji Bella Diallo of the Liberian People's Party, Aliou V. Bah, a former staunch supporter of the Coalition For Democratic Change now of the Liberian People's Party.

Their massive participation in the Liberian Democracy is not only limited to these contested positions but is just a validation to those divisive elements that they are not foreigners as propagated by the divisive elements.

Moreover, there are Fulani who also continue to champion national debates in Liberia whether a politically driven type, non-political and social justice are in flux. Are we not fully convinced that they are as citizens as you are? Certainly they are!

Desmond Tutu of South Africa is right to have said that if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not be neutral. In essence ,the Fulani for too long have allowed the elephant to have its foot on him but now he remains firm to break the foot of the elephant no matter how tough the circumstances .

The days of his neutrality are over and so he now moves vigorously with the "badge" I pledge allegiance to the flag of Liberia and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. And so, I finally write.

About Author:

Mohammed Salue Sy Is a Student of the University of Liberia Studying Economics. Mr. Sy Is a 2016 Graduate of the Young Political Leadership School of Naymote, a Lecturer At Educate the Future Liberia (Etf Liberia) and the Chairman On Press and Propaganda of the Indomitable Student Integration Movement.