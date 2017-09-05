Kenya: Golfer Claims Major Win in Nakuru Tournament

High handicapper Nanu Hassanali eventually found his winning formula, to claim the overall title during the DStv Explora Golf Series at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

Hassanali carded an impressive 40 points to beat a field of over 100 players at the hilly course.

Before the weekend's victory, the best Hassanali playing off handicap 24, was a second place finish in the Crown Paints way back in April where he carded 39 points.

Thanks to his handicap, Hassanali only needed four pars to beat the handicap 15 Fr Joseph Ngure who beat the single figure handicap golfer Esto Gentral on countback with 37 points.

Taking the ladies prize was Josephine Wangari on 36 points while Paul Muhia emerged the gross winner with 35 points.

In the junior category, Tevin Kihumba won with an impressive 39 points. Lawrence Ng'ang'a and George Ketem won the nines on 20 and 23 points.

MultiChoice Kenya had committed to support amateur golf in Kenya this year via its DStv Brand which currently is the only video entertainment firm in the county the televises live golf content form around the world to its subscribers.

The series dubbed the "DStv Explora Series" will be held across the country targeting Kenya amateurs.

So far events have taken place at Kenya Railway Golf Club and Golf Park. This weekend it will be the turn of Vet Lab Sports Club. The company, via SuperSport, has been showcasing its production prowess during recent editions of the annual Kenya Open Golf tournament.

Speaking at Nakuru Golf Club during the prize giving ceremony, Wahome reiterated MultiChoice's long-term commitment to the Kenyan market through investment in local content and talent.