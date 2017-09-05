Liberia: GVL Refutes Mistreatment Claims

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) refutes allegations that former expatriate managers in the company were in anyway mistreated or that the company's operations have stalled due to their resignation.

In a press release issued here on Monday, September 4, 2017, GVL says while it is accurate to report that five expatriate managers have chosen to resign following the introduction of measures to ensure their performances are in compliance with company's policy, management strongly refutes allegations that these managers are being treated as scapegoats or have been mistreated in anyway. "It is also completely false to suggest GVL operations are at risk of stalling or closing down", the release adds.

"Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) is an oil palm developer, committed to long-term invest-ment. As one of Liberia's largest foreign investors and the largest oil palm investment in Af-rica, our operation is bringing employment, infrastructure, education and healthcare to some of the country's poorest areas." The company notes that it plays a key role in the Government of Liberia's Poverty Reduction Strategy and the economic revitalization of Liberia's rural economy.

"GVL is creating jobs and training employees in an extensive range of transferable skills, whilst contributing to an infrastructure for the communities in which we work since the ap-pointment of new CEO Burhan Telasman, the company has worked to strengthen operation practices to ensure GVL meets both its planting targets and its commitments to the communi-ties in which it operates, in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties", the release says.

It continues that measures that were introduced by the new CEO are intended to strengthen-ing the company's economic position as it moves from development to production mode and to ensure the company achieves its Key Performance Index (KPI). They are also designed to encourage further job opportunities for local people who are the direct beneficiaries of the concession agreement.

The company reveals that already, it has employed 3600 people in its concessions areas, bringing relief to citizens there. Prior to the arrival of GVL in southeast Liberia in December 2010, most houses in the area were thatch roofed houses, but with the arrival of GVL those houses are now zinc roofed houses in all of GVL farms, something which has brought smiles to the faces of residents of the concession areas.

The company has completed the construction of 287 housing units in different categories for its employees. These houses will be occupied by ordinary workers to senior managers.

GVL runs an elementary school in its concession area in Butaw District, Sinoe County which provides basic education for children and dependents of its workforce. The company has over the years built and rehabilitated several hand pumps in rural communities and also linked communities with the construction of feeder roads in the two counties of operations. Moreover, it has provided support to public schools in the form of monthly stipend for volun-teer teachers, providing furniture and writing desks, tables and chairs, respectively.

GVL has also provided funds to upgrade the standard of schools by rehabilitating additional classrooms. For the past four years, GVL has provided yearly US$ 100,000 as scholarship funds to various universities and continue to do seem in the years ahead. It recently dedicated nursing quarters for nurses who take up assignment at the Butaw clinic in Sinoe County.

VL says it anticipates to inaugurate a US$30m (40-ton) Palm Oil Mill facility in Tarjuowon District, Sinoe County to commence production of crude palm oil, thereby providing added employment opportunities to residents. Management says it wish is that Liberians will take ownership of the investment and be proud of it, given the immense benefits it brings to the people of the concession area.

Meanwhile, CEO Burhan Telasman assures the people of Liberia that GVL is doing every-thing within its powers to make the concession work in the best interest of all parties, calling on Liberians to join hands and provide necessary support as GVL is here to stay, the release concludes. Press Release