4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Broken Wrist Sidelines Lions Prop

Golden Lions prop Corne Fourie has been ruled out for an extended period after sustaining a fractured wrist.

Fourie sustained the injury during his side's 29-28 Currie Cup win over the Pumas at Ellis Park last weekend.

The Lions confirmed the injury via a press statement on Monday but said the player did not require surgery.

He will however be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Despite their win, the Lions remained at the bottom of the Currie Cup standings.

Their next match is against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday (19:15 kick-off).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

