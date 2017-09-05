5 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Teens Rape Two-Timing Minor

By Tendai Rupapa

Two Harare teenagers, aged 14 and 15, allegedly connived and raped their 12-year-old girlfriend in a bid to fix her for two-timing them.

It is alleged that the two accused juveniles went to the girl's house during the night and found her alone in her parent's tuck shop. They forced their way into the tuck shop, locked the door from inside, switched off the light.

The 14-year-old then raped the girl while his accomplice gagged and pinned her down waiting for his turn to rape her, the State alleged. The duo (names withheld) is facing rape charges and were released into the custody of their guardians.

Their trial commences on September 7 before regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya and will be held in camera since parties involved are juveniles.

The prosecutor Mr George Manokore alleged that when the two entered the tuck shop on February 27 at around 9pm, their victim screamed, but they gagged her.

