Liberia: Margibi Aspirant Rep Dismisses 'Gay' Allegation

In the rush to sway electorates for the re-election of incumbents in the House of Representatives or for "brand new lawmakers," a representative candidate has revealed that there is a false campaign against his character in an attempt to turn electorates against his bid for the October 10th elections.

Margibi County District # 2 Representative hopeful, Ivar K. Jones, told journalists last Tuesday, August 22, in his Sinkor 24th Street office, that his detractors have told electorates of the district that he is "gay" and it is the source of his wealth.

Mr. Jones blamed incumbent lawmaker, Rep. Ballah Zayzay as the source of what he called a "political, devilish lie" to tarnish his character, to eventually make him unpopular for his re-election bid, a claim Rep. Zayzay has denied.

In a recording in Lorma, a voice said to be that of Rep. Zayzay was heard telling voters that "Mr. Jones is gay and has become rich from that."

"I am not gay... . and l have never been gay... l don't even know any gay person to whom I am being linked as the source of my wealth... that's a political lie, intended to spoil my chance of replacing him, come October 10," Jones said.

"I am a business man... I am one of three authorized distributors of Orange GSM and Lonestar GSM and its where l make my money. I also do business for Total Gas Station and if anyone is smelling defeat they should examine their campaign strategies.

"There is no hospital in district # 2 and 3, which has about 61, 000 inhabitants; and the Harbel Community College is incomplete. If I am elected those will be some of my projects, including human resource development, and equal opportunity for all. Firestone and RIA are in my district, I am able to work with them for the good of the district," he said.

When contacted Rep. Zayzay described the accusation as "misleading and a lie" and threatened he would seek legal redress if his accuser does not desist from his "false accusation."