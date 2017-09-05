4 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Drunken Cop Pours Beer On, Throws Stones At Bar Patron

A police officer based at Nehanda police station in Mkoba 16 has been arraigned before the courts after he poured beer on a patron before throwing stones at him.

Joseph Mukwende appeared before provincial magistrate, Pathekile Msipa facing assault charges.

Mukwende assaulted Webster Shopera on the evening of July 22 this year.

He was, however, lucky after Shopera withdrew the charges against him although a medical report had been produced in court as evidence.

Prosecutors had told the court that on July 22 at around 7pm at a bar in Mkoba 15 Mukwende had a misunderstanding with Shopera when the two were drinking beer.

Mukwende went out of the bar and when Shopera followed him outside the former poured beer on his face.

After Shopera confronted the police officer asking why he was behaving in a violent manner, Mukwende picked stones and threw them at Shopera.

Other patrons at the bar intervened before they advised Shopera to make a police report.

