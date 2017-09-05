Kenya: Nock Meets to Set Polls Date

Showdown looms on Tuesday as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) holds an extraordinary General Assembly in Nairobi.

While the meeting is expected to come up with new dates for the body's Elective General Assembly, the move by Nock executive to include a new nomination process in the agenda for the meeting could meet resistance.

A week ago, Nock Secretary General Francis Paul said in notice to federations that the meeting will discuss three cases involving Kenya Taekwondo Association, Kenya Badminton Association and Kenya Rowing and Canoeing Association at the Sports Despite Tribunal.

The meeting will also discuss the High Court ruling that lifted an injunction filed by Kenya Taekwondo Association that stopped the elections scheduled for May 5.

Kenya Taekwondo Association had challenged the move by Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), which was in charge of vetting candidates for the elections, of barring it from the elections alongside cycling and badminton federations.

The issues are covered in agenda one to three of the meeting, while decision on the date of new election is itemised as agenda four of the meeting. Agenda five which touches on electoral process will see federations discuss ratification of voting members, appointment of Independent Electoral Board and nominations for elections of members of the executive committee.

Besides demanding that the High Court ruling be circulated before Tuesday's meeting, Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo has proposed an amendment to agenda four, saying that federations should only agree on a date for the continuation of May 5 Elective Assembly meeting which had been stopped by the injunction.

"All issues listed in agenda five have already been duly discussed and decisions made. Therefore the agenda items do not arise for discussion," said Mudibo.

Former World marathon record holder Paul Tergat who is seeking Nock presidency, was the only candidate who was unopposed when the court stopped the elections on May 5.