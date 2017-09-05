4 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nurses' Union Boss On the Spot in Dispute Over Dues

By Abiud Ochieng

Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako is on the spot for failing to pay the union's chairman his dues as directed by the court.

Mr Panyako and Knun national chairman John Biiy have had differences for a while.

The chairman has claimed the secretary-general has failed to recognise him.

ALLOWANCE

Mr Biiy wants Mr Panyako cited for contempt for failing to pay his monthly allowance and airtime since June this year to date, amounting to Sh255,000.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court had in April directed that Mr Biiy be paid all his dues.

The court also affirmed that he remains the Knun national chairman, as well as a member of its National Executive Council.

"Knun receives an amount exceeding Sh6 million monthly and I am aware the union is in sound financial state, thus capable to pay as directed by court," Mr Biiy said in court papers.

REMITTANCE

The chairman has denied allegations that the union's funds have been diverted to other banks under his instructions.

Instead, Mr Biiy argued that it was because of Mr Panyako's confrontational approach, mismanagement of the union's property in his campaign for Kakamega senator in the August 8 elections, and calling illegal strikes that the Council of Governors chairman advised county governments to stop further subscription of union dues.

"Mr Panyako had written to the registrar of trade unions to effect changes of my union's leadership both at the branch and national office, in contempt of court," he said.

The case will be heard on September 18.

