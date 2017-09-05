Liberia: Presidential Candidate Abandoned

With little over a month left for the holding of this year's Presidential and Representative Elections, the lone female presidential candidate has suffered major setback in her quest to lead Liberia.

Madam Macdella Cooper, Standard Bearer for Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) received a major blow Sunday when the Executive Committee of LRP withdrew the party's support from her bid to become president.

In a press statement released Sunday, the Secretary General of the Party, Rev. Alfred Gayflor, said a vote of no confidence has been expressed in Madam Cooper's leadership.

"Today, however, that expectation of working with Miss Cooper in achieving those noble dream of ours has become hopeless due to inconsistencies in her style of leadership, incompatible value, ideology and many more," LRP stated.

The party claimed that Madam Cooper's leadership is beginning to put members of the party at loggerhead with each other, especially at the executive council level.

"Today as I speak to you with all sincerity, a Macdella Cooper leadership has left LRP unable to pay her own rent, needless to talk about a single bicycle to run a campaign. Today, as we speak to you with all sincerity, a Macdella Cooper leadership has left the party with no means to support her representative candidates to run a successful campaign. Today, as I speak to you the leadership of Miss Cooper had made LRP to default on her convention promise to visit every county and establish effective working structures amongst our county leadership," Rev. Gayflor said.

The party told journalists that two weeks ago, leaders representing 14 counties warned it in a letter that they would quit LRP in support of another political party if executive officials did not act appropriately to save the party from "Macdella Cooper's sweet-Talk no substance leadership illusion."

"In view of the above, and in order to save LRP from total collapse at the hand of Macdella Cooper who doesn't care about the future of this party, we the members, officials, sympathizers and 2017 representative candidates of the LRP whose dream is to make LRP a household name in Liberian politics have decided to withdraw our support and loyalty from Miss Macdella Cooper as of September 3, 2017," the statement said.

Madam Cooper joined the Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) after a court ruling that annulled her primary victory at the Union of Liberia Democrats after the result was protested.

When contacted via mobile phone, an aid identified as Catharine said Madam Cooper was in studio at Liberia Broadcasting System and promised to call later, but failed to do so up to press time.