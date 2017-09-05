5 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Simeon Freeman Adopts 'Jehovah Witness' Campaign

By Alloycious David

The Standard Bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman has adopted a 'Jehovah witness' style of campaigning. This style of campaigning means that Freeman is taking his message from house to house.

Many believe that house to house campaign has proven to be effective and could pull surprise in favor of Freeman.

Accompanied by a small team of partisans over the weekend, Freeman was seen moving from door to door convincing electorate about the need to elect him as president on October 10, 2017.

Many persons lauded Mr. Freeman for reaching out to them and promised to canvass for him during the remaining days of campaign, which ends on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

They praised the MPC Political Leader for picking a vice presidential running mate from the Islamic community.

"One thing that set him apart from the rest of other candidates is his decision to choose a Muslim as his running mate," Abraham Diallo said.

According to Diallo, Freeman has demonstrated tolerance for other religions by his selection of William T. Knowlden as running mate.

Diallo disclosed that Freeman's decision has placed him high above other candidates and said the people of the Islamic faith would rally their supports for Mr. Freeman.

Freeman has repeatedly praised members of the Muslim community for being tolerant of other religions.

At one of his engagements, Freeman said the population of Cape Mount is predominantly Muslim; yet, they overwhelmingly elected two Christians as Senators.

James Nah Moore, a resident of West point referred to Freeman as a consistent character, who continues to critique the faults of the Unity Party led-government while providing alternative approaches to governance and leadership.

