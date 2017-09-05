Liberia/Sierra Leone: Bility Leads FIFA Integrity Check Team

The President of Liberia Football Association, Musa Bility has astounded critics by scoring another plus as a head of an integrity check team put together for Sierra Leone.

The assignment of the team is to conduct regular due diligence in vetting potential candidates that are vying for the leadership of the embattled Sierra Leone Football Association.

It has been revealed that the tenure of the SLFA has elapsed but the incumbent Isha Johansen is still holding the forte as efforts are marshaled by the world football governing body to conduct a credible election.

A memorandum of understanding signed by FIFA, SLAFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Sierra Leone will provide the basis for integrity check, it has been disclosed.

The news has elicited upbeat reactions from various quarters among Liberians who say they feel proud about the development.

"It is the extent to which Bility is held in esteem among his peers, but the prophet is underrated in his home town, remarked Winston Saye of Clara Town.

Bility is a CAF Executive Committee member and the Sierra Leone Ministry of Sports has a slot to fill in completing the team.

Other members of the team include FIFA Director of Member Association Verona Moreno Moab, FIFA Manager of Development Programs for Africa Solomon Midge and a representative Sierra Leone FA, Ducal Taylor.