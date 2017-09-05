Liberia: Blackmail Scam Uncovered

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman has spoken on attempts by those he called 'extortionists' to blackmail him.

Addressing a news conference Monday at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Coleman said unscrupulous individuals are bent on using his photos alongside some nude photos on social media.

He stressed that those behind the blackmail scam intent to tarnish his reputation and bring into public disgrace.

Coleman: "I am here to speak on an ongoing attempt to blackmail and bring my character to public disrepute."

The Police Chief admitted that the photo cropped and attached to the nude photos was taken since 2012 and has no association with the nude photos, emphasizing that the nude photos have no bearing on him.

"They are bunch of blackmailers and extortionists. I have been receiving calls from unknown numbers and those behind those calls been asking for money; they also threatened to circulate a purported nude video. I challenge anyone to spread whatsoever video they have on me," Coleman told reporters.

The Police Inspector General believed that the 'blackmailers' want him to compromise law enforcement, adding "I will not submit to any form of blackmail."

Coleman said the LNP is investigating the source of the nude pictures. He assured the public that he will not be distracted by the nude pictures.