Liberia: Ellen Consoles Niger

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a condolence and solidarity message to the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, following heavy torrential rain resulting in the death of at least 44 persons and injury to an additional 11,000 persons as well as the destruction to homes, other infrastructure and livestock.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader said, "It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the unfortunate destruction and suffering inflicted upon the friendly people of Niger by torrential rain, which occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2017."

On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, President Sirleaf extended to the Nigerien President, His Excellency Mr. Issoufou, and through him, the Government and people of Niger, especially the bereaved families, Liberia's heartfelt sympathy for the irreparable loss sustained.

"We pray that the Almighty Allah will grant Your Excellency and the people of Niger strength, courage and the fortitude as you endure this period of national mourning," she said.

In a related development, President Sirleaf also sent a Solidarity Message to her Nigerian counterpart, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, following the sad news of severe flooding which occurred in the southeastern State of Benue, resulting to the displacement of more than 100,000 persons on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari revealed the devastating figures on Twitter last Thursday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in her own name, expressed solidarity with President Buhari, and through him, to the Government and people of Nigeria, especially those victimized by the tragic natural disaster.

"This brings into sharp focus the severe impact of climate change upon African peoples," the Liberian leader indicated.

She prayed that the Almighty Allah will grant President Buhari and the people of Nigeria strength, courage and fortitude as they endure this difficult period.