5 September 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly Supports Moslems

The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly has donated 10 bags of rice, 5 cartons of cooking oil, a ram and other items to the Madina Chief, Alhaji Amadu Baba Seidu and his elders.

The donation was the Assembly's token to support the Imam and his elders during the celebration the festival of sacrifice.

The Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Alhaji Saaka Dramani, who presented the items on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi, appealed to Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to pray for the government and the people of Ghana and to renew their spiritual growth in order to get the full blessings of Allah.

Chief Baba Seidu, on behalf of his elders extended appreciation to the MCE and the Assembly for the kind gesture.

Chief Seidu prayed for the blessings of Allah for the municipality and the government, and assured the MCE and her entourage of their preparedness to work with the Assembly for the speedy development of the municipality.

